The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recorded 169,850 human rights complaints in January, a 100 percent decrease from the complaints the commission received in December 2024.

The NHRC disclosed this at the monthly Dashboard presentation at its headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Despite the decline in human rights complaints, the Senior Human Rights Adviser to the Commission, Hilary Ogbonna, said it was a 1,000 per cent increase compared to 1,147 cases received in January 2024.

The Executive Secretary to the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, attributed this to the alarming rate of diverse forms of violation, while also calling for action.

He challenged stakeholders during Friday’s presentation to reflect on the effectiveness of the existing system that is supposed to prevent recurring abuses.

He said, “While our efforts have led to significant interventions, the persistence of these violations raises critical questions: Are our systems strong enough to prevent recurring abuses?

“Are we bridging the gaps between violations and meaningful remedies? Are we holding perpetrators accountable while protecting survivors from further harm? What is our policy for the protection of civilians and mitigation of harm during conflict?”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ojukwu expressed concerns over insecurity in three geopolitical zones of the country: resurgence of Boko Haram in the North-east, the persistence of banditry in the North-West and violence and criminal activities in the South-erast.

Human rights complaints across geo-political zones

The North-central region recorded the highest number of complaints received in January, with 52,189.

It was followed by the South-south at 31,920, North-West at 24,875, South-West at 23,816, North-east at 22,697, and lastly the South-east at 14,353.

The commission recorded a total of 308 killings and 146 kidnappings. Also, Borno State recorded the highest number of killings, 69, Katsina State 25, Imo State 21, Zamfara State 19, and Niger State 16.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that 21 members of the joint team of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and local vigilantes were killed by terrorists.

Some of these killings were carried out by Lakawura and Boko Haram. Lakurawa were responsible for the deaths of five soldiers while Boko Haram killed 22 soldiers. Some persons were killed by vehicle accidents, while 100 died due to petrol tanker explosions.

Lakurawa is a terror group that infiltrated Sokoto and Kebbi States through the Niger Republic. In January, Premium Times reported how suspected members of this group killed three Airtel workers in Kebbi State.

Communal clashes claimed the lives of 18 persons in Imo State, 11 in Jigawa State and 2 persons in Ondo State.

Thematic violations of human rights

In January, the major complaint received involved issues of law enforcement and human dignity. While presenting the Dashboard report, Mr Ogbbonna said that the presentation would be given to the Nigerian Police Force.

“We really look forward to the day when we would have a law enforcement infrastructure that recognises human rights,” he said.

The commission also received 4,026 complaints of domestic violence, over 5000 women experienced spousal abandonment while close to 2000 were denied access to their children.

Prominent among the issues were child rights violations, child abandonment, sexual abuse and child trafficking.

PEWMIUM TIMES reported a worrying incidence of child rape and cases to track within 2025. These cases were recorded from different regions of the country with some of the children being relations of the perpetrators.

Mr Ojukwu called on its partners to join in a renewed commitment to dealing with this menace.

He said, “Let every stakeholder in the Nigerian project recommit themselves and the entire nation to realising the human rights of every girl, woman, boy or man in Nigeria.

“As we move forward, let this gathering inspire us to act with greater resolve, because behind every dashboard number is a life that depends on our action.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

