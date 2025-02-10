Senate reshuffles committee leadership

As the Senate resumed from a six-week recess on Tuesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced a minor reshuffling of committees, reassigning some senators to new roles.

This reshuffle is perceived to be in response to concerns over ineffective leadership of some of the committees, particularly regarding oversight functions.

Some senators were reassigned, while others were appointed to head newly established committees designed to enhance regional development.

After the exercise, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion to suspend the plenary in honour of the Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga, who died during the recess.

Concerns over agencies ignoring audit queries

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West), on Tuesday, expressed frustration over the failure of some revenue-generating agencies to respond to audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAGF).

Mr Wadada, who spoke at a press conference, warned that the committee would recommend the dismissal of the chief executives of these agencies to President Bola Tinubu if they continued to evade accountability.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that funds appropriated by the National Assembly were properly accounted for in accordance with legislative oversight responsibilities.

Tinubu increases 2025 budget to N54.2 trillion

On Wednesday, President Tinubu transmitted a letter to the Senate requesting an increase in the 2025 budget by N4.5 trillion, bringing the total from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion.

The request was based on additional revenue from key government agencies in 2024.

According to the president’s letter, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) raised an extra N1.4 trillion, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) contributed N1.2 trillion, and other government agencies collectively generated an additional N1.8 trillion.

Senate President Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committees on Appropriations and Finance for swift consideration.

Senate approves removal of suspended electoral commissioners

In another letter on Wednesday, President Tinubu formally requested the Senate’s approval to remove three suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their misconduct during the 2023 general elections.

The affected commissioners are Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

In accordance with Section 157(1) of the constitution, the request required a ⅔ majority vote in the Senate.

The senators debated the issue before ultimately voting overwhelmingly in favour of the electoral commissioners’ removal.

Controversy over Ned Nwoko’s defection to APC

Wednesday’s plenary also saw a heated debate over the defection of Delta North Senator Ned Nwoko from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Nwoko resigned from the PDP on 30 January through a letter to the party’s ward chairman in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

However, opposition lawmakers argued that he violated Section 68(g) of the Nigerian Constitution, which allows lawmakers to switch parties without losing their seats only if there is a division within their original party.

While APC senators claimed that the PDP was factionalised, the Minority Leader, Abba Moro, insisted that the party was not.

Eventually, the Senate president allowed Mr Nwoko’s defection, asserting that he had the authority to determine whether a party is divided.

Senate to investigate Niger military junta’s allegations

On Thursday, the Senate directed its Committees on Intelligence and National Security, as well as Foreign Affairs, to investigate allegations by Niger Republic’s military leader, Abdourahmane Tchiani, that Nigeria was collaborating with France to destabilise Niger through support for Lakurawa, a terrorist group operating along the border between the two countries.

The directive followed a motion by Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi Central), who dismissed the accusations as baseless and harmful to Nigeria’s international reputation.

The Senate also resolved to visit border communities in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States to verify the claims and assess security conditions in the areas.

