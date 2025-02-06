Families of protesters killed on Sunday during a demonstration against the demolition of houses by the Kano State Government have demanded justice for the victims.

The families asked the authorities to bring the killers to account.

At least two protesters were shot dead by security officers during the demonstration at Rimin Auzinawa in the Ungogo Local Government Area.

The state government had ordered the demolition of properties that the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) said were built on Bayero University’s land.

To avert the demolition, the property owners through their lawyer, Nura Ahmad, sued the state Attorney General, the state government, KNUPDA, and the police before the Federal High Court.

The court, in suit No. FHC/KN/CS/240/2023 restrained the state government from demolishing the properties pending the determination of the suit.

However, the residents said armed thugs, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and vigilantes arrived at the community around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and shot sporadically, while officials demolished the structures.

The residents identified those killed at the scene as Saminu Aliyu and Auwal Sani. Another person reportedly died in the hospital.

A resident, Haruna Habu, said six people sustained gunshot and machete wounds.

He identified the injured persons as Hamza Lawan, Abdullahi Musa, Abduljabbar Muhammad, Ashiru Ibrahim, Fatima Ishaq, and Abdul Hamid Murtala.

A mother, Saminu Aliyu, told reporters that her 30-year-old son was killed hours after he brought her dinner.

“I had a long conversation with him, not knowing it was the last one. I was, shortly after, called to see his lifeless body.”

She said he left behind two children and his pregnant wife.

The late Mr Aliyu’s widow, Ummul-Salama, said they were married for 12 years.

“I am pleading with the authorities to do justice for us. They protested against the infringement of their right. It was a peaceful demonstration,” she said.

Another resident, who spoke to a popular skit maker, Dan Bello, said the community lived on the land for over 300 years until the government forcefully displaced them.

The NSCDC’s spokesperson in Kano, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told reporters the agency deployed officers to the area to protect government property but the officers encountered hostility from some community members.

He, however, declined to comment on the reported killings of protesters.

The state government’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Waiya, didn’t pick up our reporter’s phone calls or respond to his text messages.

Ex-council chair seeks justice

A former local government chairperson of Ungogo, Abdullahi Ramat, in a Facebook post, condemned the killing and called out the state government.

Mr Muhammad, an opposition politician, accused the state government of being silent over the alleged murder of citizens.

“The Kano State government remains silent—no condolences, no accountability. Innocent lives were lost, homes destroyed, and families left in despair—all without due process, consultation, or compensation. This is about dignity and survival, not just buildings.

“We condemn this brutality and demand the government take responsibility, provide immediate relief, and adopt a just, humane approach to urban planning. No government should punish its citizens for its own failures.

“We call on human rights organizations, legal bodies, and the international community to demand accountability and ensure this never happens again,” Mr Ramat stated.

Governor Yusuf’s demolition trend

The administration of Governor Abba Yusuf has conducted massive demolition exercises since he assumed office in May 2023. He claimed that his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, illegally sold public land.

On 3 June 2023, on his sixth day in office, the governor ordered the flattening of a three-story building with 90 shops on a race course at the Nasarawa GRA.

In the days that followed, other notable buildings in the Kano metropolis, such as the Daula Hotel, a commercial building at Hajj Camp, and shops at the annexe of the Kantin Kwari Textile Market owned by Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association, were demolished.

The government demolished more buildings in Salanta Quarters, a residential neighbourhood in the Kano metropolis, amongst others.

Consequences

The government secured an out-of-court settlement with a group of property owners that sued it.

The agreement came after the Federal High Court in Kano awarded the group, the owners of Masallacin Eid Shop, N30 billion in compensation for the illegal demolition of the property.

The state government agreed to pay N3 billion to the group after the court ordered the freezing of 24 bank accounts of the government for refusing to comply with its order to compensate the traders.

