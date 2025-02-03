The Federal Executive Council on Monday discussed the impact of US President Donald Trump’s policies on healthcare in Nigeria and how to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer from such.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a rash of foreign policies by the Trump administration could affect healthcare in Nigeria in areas like tackling HIV and vaccination.

On Monday, the FEC, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, discussed the impact of the Trump policies, particularly regarding HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria funding, according to a statement by the president’s office.

The meeting then set up a multi-ministerial committee that would include representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Health, Defense, and Environment, as well as the Governors’ Forum.

The committee was tasked with developing a transition and sustainability plan to mitigate potential funding disruptions of the health programmes in Nigeria.

“This administration is committed to ensuring that those receiving treatment do not experience interruptions,” Health Minister Muhammad Pate told journalists after the meeting. “We appreciate the U.S. government’s contributions over the years and remain committed to a constructive partnership while strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system with domestic resources.”

