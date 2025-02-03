The Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), a non-profit organisation concerned with legal reforms, has called for the immediate implementation of the National Minimum Standards (NMS) set for Nigeria’s criminal justice system for speedy determination of court cases and general efficiency of the processes.

The President of the Centre, Yemi Ainseye-George, a law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said implementing the standards is also necessary to ensure uniform application of criminal justice procedures across Nigeria.

“The National Minimum Standards represent critical provisions within the ACJA and ACJLs designed for nationwide adherence,” he said while briefing journalists on updates about the implementation on Friday.

“We are pushing for these standards to be enforced across the entire justice system—this includes all agencies and stakeholders in the criminal justice system.”

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) was signed into law in 2015, replacing the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). The law introduced reforms to ensure speedy criminal justice processes, protect the rights of suspects and victims, and promote effective management of criminal justice institutions.

However, despite the law’s introduction, delays in justice remain one of the system’s most pressing issues.

The delay has significantly caused prison overcrowding, with Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs) making up a staggering 73 per cent of Nigeria’s total prison population.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that CSLS introduced the NMS in 2019 as a framework for implementing the ACJA as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws (ACJLs) in states.

A justice system in crisis

Mr Akinseye-George pointed to several systemic challenges contributing to delays in criminal proceedings in court, including manual recording of court proceedings.

He also explained how defence lawyers and prosecutors exploit procedural inefficiencies, such as filing excessive motions, to delay trials.

“The adoption of e-recording and transcription of court proceedings will be a game-changer,” Mr Akinseye-George stated.

“This will reduce human errors, speed up trials, and ensure the accurate documentation of proceedings.”

He stated that one of the core recommendations is the implementation of e-monitoring of judicial performance, which would allow for real-time tracking of case progress and judicial efficiency.

Calls for technology integration

Speaking exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the Senior Programme Officer at CSLS, Esther Ugo-Gbeyide, stressed how the slow adoption of technology has contributed to trial delays.

“The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and state ACJLs encourage electronic recording and technology-driven case management, yet implementation remains inconsistent across jurisdictions.

“Many courts still rely on manual processes, handwritten records, and physical case files, which not only slow down proceedings but also increase the risk of missing or tampered records,” she said.

She outlined key challenges hindering the adoption of technology in the judiciary to include limited infrastructure, resistance to change, and inadequate funding.

However, she noted that electronic case management systems (ECMS), virtual court hearings, and automated transcription tools have shown promising results in courts where they have been introduced.

She said some state High Courts, the Federal High Court, and the Supreme Court have successfully implemented digital case tracking and management systems, reducing administrative bottlenecks.

“To accelerate progress, we need clear judicial policies, better funding, and mandatory tech adoption guidelines. Without this, trial delays will persist, undermining access to justice,” Ms Ugo-Gbeyide added.

Similarly, Mr Akinseye-George stressed the importance of technology in modernising the judicial system.

He said the outdated reliance on manual court proceedings is no longer acceptable. To tackle this, he proposed several technological solutions including E-filing of court processes, E-service of court documents, E-assignment and e-arraignment procedures, E-recording and transcription of court proceedings, E-monitoring of judicial performance.

He called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to set a clear deadline for nationwide implementation of these measures.

Mr Akinseye-George also said the upcoming National Technical Review and Evaluation Conference (NTREC) in February will serve as a pivotal moment to address the implementation of the National Minimum Standards.

Gaps, stumbling blocks to reforms

In their research paper titled A Critique of the Nigerian Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Challenges in the Implementation of the Act, Rose Ugbe and Anne Agi from the University of Calabar identified several barriers to successful reforms.

They noted that previous efforts had been thwarted by bureaucratic resistance, inadequate funding, and the reluctance of some judicial officers to adopt new technologies.

Additionally, the authors pointed out critical gaps in the provisions of the Act, including the lack of specific measures for women and children, as outlined in international frameworks, the failure to extend the applicability of the Criminal Procedure Law to non-federal courts, and the optional nature of electronic recording for confessional statements.

“Challenges that may affect the due implementation of the Act have been observed. Some of the challenges are: funding, institutional challenges as well as reluctance to depart from entrenched systems inter alia,” they said.

Collaboration with international partners

The CSLS has received support from international and local stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Justice, MacArthur Foundation and RoLAC/International IDEA, who have been instrumental in funding and supporting Nigeria’s judicial reforms.

Mr Akinseye-George praised the media for its role in advocating for these reforms, stating that the press has played a crucial role in keeping the issue on the national agenda.

He said despite the federal government’s endorsement of the National Minimum Standards, awareness among key stakeholders remains limited.

