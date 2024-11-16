The Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC II) have launched a National Minimum Standards (NMS) 2024 to curb inefficiencies in the administration of the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of NMS on Friday in Abuja, CSLS President Yemi Akinseye-George said the document seeks to improve the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) by providing guidelines for addressing delays, overcrowded correctional facilities, and limited access to justice.

“The NMS Project, initiated by our Centre in 2019, is now a national project adopted by the Federal Ministry of Justice to improve criminal justice delivery,” he said.

The project will focus on sensitising stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven states under the RoLAC programme, namely Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Kano, Lagos, Plateau, and Edo states.

Mr Akinseye-George said the partnership will involve capacity building, legislative reform, and alignment of the ACJA and related laws with the NMS guidelines.

Some reports have indicated that the implementation of ACJA faced many hurdles, including inconsistencies in state-level adoption, limited awareness among legal professionals, and insufficient training on its provisions.

It also said many stakeholders lack understanding of key aspects, such as pre-trial issue resolution within five working days and funding for witness expenses.

Also, it revealed infrastructure deficiencies, such as erratic power supply and inadequate facilities for electronic recording of confessions.

Some law enforcement officials continue outdated practices that conflict with the ACJA’s goals, which has contributed to Justice delay

“Nearly a Decade of implementing the ACJA 2015 at the federal level, the criminal justice system appears not only to have reached a plateau but also to be relapsing. The National Justice Summit 2024 has identified the persistent challenge of delay and inefficiency, poor record keeping, non-adherence to statutory timelines and other problems,” he said.

A 2023 technical review by CSLS found that over two-thirds of states scored poorly on indices like effective case management, compliance with statutory timeframes, and the use of technology.

Collaboration

The National Technical Review and the Stakeholders Summit convened by CSLS, RoLAC, and the Federal Ministry of Justice recommended the adoption of the NMS to address these systemic challenges.

The 2023 Nigerian Bar Association Conference also emphasised pre-trial case management to tackle delays.

Mr Akinseye-George commended the federal government for increasing judicial officers’ remuneration and retirement age but called for closer monitoring of judges’ productivity.

He emphasised the need for better working conditions for magistrates and incentives for court support staff, investigators, and prosecutors.

He stated that through support from RoLAC and the MacArthur Foundation, CSLS aims to assist justice sector operators and enhance their capacity to deliver timely and effective justice.

Mr Akinseye-George appealed to the media to support the project.

“Together, we can transform the criminal justice system, strengthen the rule of law, and reduce corruption,” he added.

