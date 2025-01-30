In a groundbreaking clinical trial, researchers have successfully used patches of muscle grown from stem cells to repair a failing heart in a 46-year-old woman.

The woman, who had suffered a heart attack in 2016 and later developed heart failure, underwent an operation to implant 10 patches of 400 million cells on the surface of her heart.

The trial, which took place in 2021, was published Wednesday in Nature, a health publishing journal.

Following the procedure, they observed that her condition remained stable for three months, allowing her to receive a heart transplant.

Groundbreaking innovation

The scientists who examined her old heart found that the implanted muscle patches had remained in place and formed blood vessels.

This breakthrough has significant implications for the treatment of heart failure, which affects an estimated 60 million people worldwide.

The study’s co-author, Ingo Kutschka, a heart surgeon at University Medical Centre Göttingen in Germany was quoted to have stated that for the first time, a lab-grown biological transplant has shown potential in stabilising and strengthening heart muscle.

“We now have, for the first time, a laboratory-grown biological transplant available which has the potential to stabilise and strengthen the heart muscle,” Mr Kutschka said.

For advanced heart failure

The scientists explained that this innovative approach is not intended to replace the need for a full transplant but can help people with advanced heart failure who are waiting for a heart to become available.

According to them, treatment involves implanting patches of muscle grown from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are cells reprogrammed from an adult state to allow them to differentiate into any cell type in the body.

Researchers have engineered iPSCs to grow into heart muscle and connective tissue, which are then mixed with collagen gel to create patches.

A minimally invasive procedure is used to place the patches on the surface of the heart.

The study co-author. Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, a pharmacologist at University Medical Centre Göttingen, said less than one per cent of the patients in need are heart transplanted.

Mr Zimmermann said this approach “is offering another treatment to patients that are presently under palliative care.

The researchers said they have implanted similar muscle patches into 15 people so far and hope to recruit more participants.

The success of this clinical trial offers new hope for millions of people living with heart failure, who often face limited treatment options and poor prognosis.

The researchers believe that as they continue to refine and expand this treatment approach, it may become a game-changer for heart failure patients worldwide.

Heart failure

Heart failure is a complex and life-threatening condition that affects millions of people worldwide, imposing a significant burden on individuals, families, and healthcare systems.

Data has shown that over 64 million people are living with health failure globally, indicating that it has become a major public health priority to mitigate its social and economic impact.

Heart failure is a significant health concern in Nigeria, with a substantial number of people affected.

Recent data reveals that 76.2 million Nigerians are living with hypertension, a major risk factor for heart failure.

The prevalence of heart failure in Nigeria can be attributed to various factors.

High blood pressure is a significant contributor, with about a third of Nigerian adults living with the condition. In some areas, the rate is as high as 40 per cent.

