The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed one death in a road crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.
Martins Chime, an assistant route commander who is the spokesperson for the corps, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.
According to him, a truck with registration number XP633JJ had a failed brake and ran into a tricycle without a number plate on Port Harcourt/Aba Express Road, killing a young female passenger.
Mr Chime explained that the accident occurred around 3 p.m. at the popular Oil Mill Junction.
He added that four other passengers, who swiftly alighted upon the approach of the truck, were safe and unhurt.
”Upon the arrival of our operatives to the crash scene, officers of the Elimgbu Police Division had already evacuated the corpse and deposited it at a morgue in Port Harcourt.
”An eye witness attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure which resulted in an uncontrollable collision of the truck and the tricycle, resulting in hitting the victim.
“However, our men swiftly ensured that the accident scene was properly cleared of debris and road obstructions to ease traffic flow,” the FRSC spokesperson said.
