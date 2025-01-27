The federal government on Monday, in Abuja, inaugurated a 25-member committee, the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI), to build a robust educational databank for the country.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, while inaugurating the committee, said that the databank which would be centralised and harmonised would consolidate all critical education data in the country.

Mr Aluasa said that the initiative was geared towards addressing the problem of out-of-school children and other educational challenges in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the committee has a timeframe of the third quarter of 2025 to build the database for the educational sector.

The minister explained that the databank would not merely house information but would also serve as the foundation for evidence-based decision-making and policy development.

He added that it would also enable the prompt delivery of quality education that meets the aspirations of every Nigerian child.

According to him, for too long, our education system has been hindered by the absence of a unified and comprehensive data framework.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“It has been fragmented and inconsistent with incomplete data, spread across various institutions, agencies, and states.

“This has also impeded our ability to make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and measure progress with accuracy.

”Today, we are saying unequivocally that this must change. The Nigerian Education Data Initiative is our bold response to these longstanding challenges.”

Mr Alausa said the roles of the implementation committee would include designing and executing a roadmap for the successful realisation of NEDI.

Other roles he said include developing a framework for the Nigerian Education Databank, harmonising data systems across agencies and institutions and ensuring data security, integrity, and confidentiality, among others.

He explained that the databank would encompass a wide range of data categories that would reflect the realities and complexities of the education system.

“This initiative is a game-changer. With accurate, reliable, and accessible data, we will identify gaps and make targeted interventions where they are needed most.

“We will monitor progress in real time and address emerging challenges proactively, foster transparency and accountability in resource allocation and policy implementation,” he added.

The minister further explained that the databank would provide comprehensive data on school locations, physical infrastructure, and the availability of essential facilities to guide strategic investments, particularly in underserved regions.

He added that it would provide detailed records of students, including their demographics, academic performance, and the integration of the NIN to enable the monitoring of educational trajectories.

He pledged to support the committee by providing the necessary resources and institutional support to ensure that NEDI succeeds in transforming the education system.

Speaking on behalf of the committee members, Abubakar Isah, Vice Chairman, NEDI, thanked the government for the role given them to reposition the education sector.

Mr Isah assured of the committee’s readiness to deliver on the project, noting that the initiative would serve as a beacon of hope and catalyst for change in the education sector.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

