The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance has exonerated the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), of alleged misappropriation of funds in its 2024 budget implementation.
The Chairperson of the committee, Sani Musa, in a statement on Thursday, said the board was erroneously accused of reckless spendings, given the documents submitted to the committee by JAMB.
He said the committee had during the budget defence session with the Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede , alleged that the examination body spent N1.1 billion on meals, N850 million for fumigation among others.
Mr Sani said the JAMB Registrar, a professor, made efforts to explain how the stated expenditures were made but was overruled by the committee, adding that the committee requested that JAMB
present it with details of its budgetary appropriation and spendings in 2024 and 2025.
|
Mr Sani in the statement said:
“For the purpose of clarity, the comprehensive report provided by JAMB indicated that the line items mentioned during Monday’s hearing on revenue did not suggest any mismanagement or misuse of the board’s funds.
“On the contrary, the report highlighted the responsible and prudent use of resources under the leadership of the registrar.
READ ALSO: 2025 UTME: JAMB issues guidelines to candidates ahead of registration
“The registrar deserves commendation for demonstrating financial discipline and accountability in managing the board’s resources effectively.
“This level of stewardship serves as a model for public institutions across the nation.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999