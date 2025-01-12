The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has denied reports of a national grid collapse on Saturday, calling the claims inaccurate.
TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, clarified this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.
Ms Mbah explained that earlier on Saturday, at approximately 1:41 p.m., the Osogbo-Ihovour line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho line.
She noted that these incidents only affected bulk power supply to the Lagos area.
|
She further clarified that just before the tripping, the total generation on the grid was 4,335.63 Megawatts (MW), and after the trippings, generation dropped to 2,573.23 MW, which indicated the grid did not experience a collapse.
“The transmission line tripping affected Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Geregu, and Paras.”
She added that all had been restored except for the Benin-Omotosho 330kV line, which was still being worked on.
READ ALSO: TCN restores electricity in Bayelsa after four months blackout – Official
Ms Mbah emphasised that TCN was working hard to build a more robust transmission grid in spite of ongoing challenges.
She also urged caution against the spread of misinformation, stressing the importance of disseminating accurate and verifiable facts.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999