The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has inducted 31 nursing science graduates, marking its 5th batch of professionals.

The induction ceremony, held on Thursday at the college auditorium, comes as LASUCOM transitions into a full-fledged university.

Once the process is complete, the institution will be renamed Lagos State University of Health and Medical Sciences.

In October 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed that the process to fully establish the medical university was in the final stage.

The planned upgrade, according to Mr Sanwo-Olu, is part of efforts to tackle the brain drain in the health sector by producing more high-quality healthcare professionals.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, celebrated the graduates’ accomplishments, acknowledging their hard work and the sacrifices made by their families.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello urged the graduates to uphold the values of excellence, integrity, and compassion in their practice, emphasising their critical role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Induction

Aminat Ijaodoro-Aina was recognised at the induction for emerging as the best-graduating nurse.

In his remarks, the newly elected provost of the college, Olufemi Idowu, encouraged the graduates to uphold the core values of LASU as they embark on their careers, whether in practice, research, education, or politics.

“Please carry with you the core values of LASU: teamwork, respect for personal integrity, accountability, excellence in patient care, and academic research,” he said.

“Also, always show compassion in providing care to patients and their families with empathy, sensitivity, and understanding.”

The Chief Medical Director of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Adetokunbo Fabanwo, commended both the College of Medicine and the University for reaching the milestone of producing the 5th batch of nursing graduates.

Mr Fabanwo expressed pride in the institution’s graduates.

He said the quality of graduate nurses produced by the university has continued to improve over the years.

“From my position as the CMD of LASUTH, I take pride in assisting graduates from LASUCOM and other universities seeking appointments with us, and with what we have observed over time, LASUCOM nurses are very good,” he said.

Medical university

Mr Sanwo-Olu announced in January 2024 that his government would establish a medical university to enhance the state’s medical infrastructure and counter the emigration of doctors and other medical personnel abroad.

The governor who also stated that the university would be established before the end of 2024, noted that the medical university is targeting the admission of 2,000 to 2,500 medical students, along with 3,500 nurses, 500 physiotherapists, biomedical engineers, and other allied healthcare professionals.

The new medical university will increase the tally of the state-owned universities from three to four.

The other universities are Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED).

The state had converted its polytechnic in Ikorodu, colleges of education in Ijanikin and another one in Epe to universities increasing the tally to three in the last three years.

