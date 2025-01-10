Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru has disclosed the emotional toll of his doping scandal, revealing that he has attempted suicide four times since his suspension.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the 27-year-old opened up about his mental health struggles, expressing gratitude to his fans and hinting at plans to tell his side of the story in upcoming interviews and a live Instagram session.

“I attempted suicide four times, just wanted to end everything, because all these things that happened are still a shock to me. After all the years of sacrifice,” Oduduru wrote.

He attributed his silence since the allegations emerged to his battle with mental health challenges.

Promising career derailed

Once celebrated as one of Nigeria’s fastest sprinters, Oduduru’s career took a dramatic turn in February 2023 when he was provisionally suspended for doping violations.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) later confirmed a six-year ban for Oduduru following a thorough investigation.

The AIU said it found Oduduru guilty of possessing prohibited substances and attempting to use them.

The ban, retroactive to 9 February 2023, extends to 8 February 2029.

Additionally, all of Oduduru’s results between 12 July 2021, and his suspension date have been disqualified.

He was also fined $3,000 to cover case-related expenses by the AIU.

Tied to a broader investigation

The doping scandal involving Oduduru is linked to a criminal investigation into Eric Lira, the first individual prosecuted under the U.S. Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act.

The investigation revealed that Lira supplied performance-enhancing drugs to several athletes, including Blessing Okagbare, another Nigerian sprinter who is serving an 11-year ban.

The AIU identified Oduduru as “Athlete-2” in the case, uncovering WhatsApp messages, photographic evidence, and other records tying him to the procurement of prohibited substances such as human growth hormone (Somatropin) and recombinant erythropoietin (EPO).

These findings led to the extension of his mandatory four-year ban by two additional years due to “aggravating circumstances.”

Grace to grass

Before the scandal, Oduduru was a symbol of hope in Nigerian athletics.

He rose to prominence as a double gold medalist in the 100m and 200m at the 2018 African Championships. While competing for Texas Tech University, he became an NCAA champion in both events, posting personal bests of 9.86 seconds in the 100m and 19.73 seconds in the 200m.

These achievements cemented his status as one of Africa’s fastest men, earning him admiration at home and abroad.

However, his fall from grace has been steep, with the doping allegations casting a long shadow over his once-bright future.

Despite the damning evidence, and the AIU’s findings, Oduduru continues to maintain his innocence and has vowed to let the world his own side of the story

“I will be granting interviews, and I am working on coming life on my Instagram to tell my side of what happened.” Oduduru wrote in Friday’s Facebook post.

Known for his flamboyant personality and popular catchphrase, “I never esperrerit,” Oduduru was a fan favourite and a beacon of hope for Nigerian athletics.

