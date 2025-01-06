Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has continued his impressive form by earning a nomination for the EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year.

The 27-year-old Atalanta star, recently crowned the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, is the only Nigerian male player on the 70-man shortlist. Lookman led Atalanta to the UEFA Europa League title with a hat trick in the final and played a key role in Nigeria’s journey to the AFCON final.

The 70-man list reads like a who’s who in world football and includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The other African footballers on the list are 2024 CAF POTY nominee Sehrou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund; Wilfried Singo of Cote d’Ivoire and AS Monaco; and Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool.

Nigeria has three nominees in the women’s category: Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Rasheedat Ajibade. Oshoala (30) is a four-time CAF POTY, while Nnadozie (24) has been named Africa’s best female goalkeeper in 2023 and 2024. Ajibade (25) is the current Super Falcons captain and star for the Atletico Madrid female team.

Other African women on the list are current CAF POTY Barbra Banda of Zambia and Orlando Pride and the Malawian duo, Tabitha Chawinga of Lyon and Temwa Chawinga of Kansas City.

Show your support for these Nigerian and African stars! Cast your vote for the men’s and women’s Team of the Year on the EA Sports website.

