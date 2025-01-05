Evans Bipi, Rivers commissioner for physical planning and urban development, says no death was recorded in a collapsed three-story building in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The commissioner on Sunday, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Emeka Idika, said the affected building under construction collapsed on Saturday, 4 Jan
According to him, a timely rescue mission by the ministry and that of the Special Duties, alongside other joint efforts, averted the loss of lives as victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.
The commissioner said no fewer than seven persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.
|
“It is unfortunate that we are beginning the year with this tragic incident, though no life was lost, this is the 4th building collapse we are witnessing in the state since I assumed office.”
“Preliminary investigation at the scene of the incident showed that the building may have collapsed due to the use of substandard materials by the builder.
“Specifically, the use of 12mm rods for decking a building is a clear violation of construction standards, unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as similar cases in the state had been linked to the same cause.
”The property has been sealed pending investigation into the cause of the collapse,” the commissioner said.
(NAN)
