Resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTHC) in Ondo Town have suspended their strike following a quick intervention by the Ondo State Government.

The doctors downed tools on Monday, citing poor working conditions and unpaid outstanding emoluments.

Although the hospital’s management pleaded for time to resolve the issues, the doctors would have none of it. They vowed to continue the strike until all the issues were dealt with.

However, the Chairperson of the Association of Resident Doctors, UNIMEDTHC, Olagbe Kehinde, on Friday announced the suspension of industrial action his members had embarked upon.

He said the strike was suspended in less than 24 hours after the intervention of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He said the government acted promptly, addressing key demands within 24 hours, which suspended the strike.

“We are pleased to affirm that affected members have been paid as of today, Friday, 03/01/2025, ensuring immediate financial relief,” a statement on Friday by Mr Kehinde read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We were part of a productive meeting where the government expressed sincere efforts toward addressing our concerns.

“The government has also assured us that the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and other accoutrements will be paid in 2025.

“Implementation of the government-approved 2025 budget for the Teaching Hospital to improve the infrastructure and equipment needs to support services and training.

“We remain committed to fostering a collaborative relationship that ensures better service delivery to the people of Ondo State,” Mr Kehinde added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

