The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has announced the appointment of emirs and chiefs for the seven new emirates he created.

The governor’s spokesperson, Humwashi Wonosikou, said in a statement that the appointment is based on merit and the popularity of the appointees.

On 10 December, the state House of Assembly passed the “Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and matters incidental thereto” bill into law, a day after the executive bill was presented to it.

Governor Fintiri signed the law on 16 December.

Earlier on 4 December, the governor assented to the District Creation Law 2024, which created 83 new districts across the state.

The 10 December law also empowers the governor to create new emirates and depose ‘incapacitated’ traditional rulers.

Below is the full statement for the appointment of the emirs/chiefs

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, CON, has approved the selection of 7 new Chiefs and Emirs for Chiefdoms and Emirates recently created.

The newly selected Royal Highnesses are:

-HRH Alhaji Sani Ahmadu Ribadu: Emir of Fufore

-HRH Barrister Alheri B. Nyako: Tol Huba

-HRH Prof. Bulus Luka Gadiga: Mbege Ka Michika

-HRH Dr Ali Danburam (MBBS, FWACP, FCCP): Ptil Madagali

-HRH Aggrey Ali: Kumu of Gombi

-HRH Ahmadu Saibaru: Emir of Maiha

-HRH John Dio: Gubo Yungur

Governor Fintiri congratulated the new Majesties, emphasizing that their selections were based on merit and their popularity among the people. He urged them to be fair, honest, and responsible in their duties. The approval takes effect immediately.

Humwashi Wonosikou

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

03:01:2025

