Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Monday inaugurated a mission hospital remodelled at the cost of N300 million in Ihe community, Awgu Area Council of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hospital was remodelled by members of the Ihe Development Initiative, a group of entrepreneurs, academics, and servicemen from the community.

The hospital was established in 1976 by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu with the assistance of the Ihe traditional ruler, the late Dennis Nwachukwu. It is now managed by the Catholic Diocese of Awgu.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mbah, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Obi, said the project aligned with his administration’s plan to bring healthcare delivery closer to people in rural areas.

The governor said it is an honour to see how the Ihe Development Initiative and the Ihe community have joined in supporting his administration’s “innovative push” with the development project.

“It is very commendable because it aligns with policies of the Enugu State Government, which include a move to push the poverty index of the state to zero.

“What they have done is to refurbish and bring a new face to healthcare delivery to Ihe and its environs,” Mr Mbah said.

The governor, however, called for a stronger partnership between the community and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu to sustain the hospital’s facelift.

“Since it is a mission hospital, we will partner with them when they write officially to us,” he said.

Catholic bishop speaks

The Bishop of the diocese, John Okoye, expressed happiness with the intervention in the hospital.

“I say congratulations to them (Ihe Development Initiative). I encourage them to look to other areas where people suffer to provide help.”

He pledged to look into the claim that the hospital was understaffed, adding that the diocese would partner with the community to sustain the hospital by providing the needed manpower.

The bishop urged community members and others to keep patronising the hospital for better healthcare delivery.

Also speaking, the event chairperson, Chiemeka Ozoemena, a retired air commodore, lauded the teamwork in transforming the hospital.

“I urge all sons and daughters of Ihe, the Catholic Diocese of Awgu, as well as workers in this facility, to always remember that this accomplishment belongs to all of us and to take care of it.”

Earlier, Madueke Ekoh, the president of the Ihe Development Initiative, said they remodelled the hospital to help their people and improve their lives.

He said before the intervention, the hospital was a ghost area, completely dilapidated with non-functional facilities.

“Based on that, we were tasked with developing modalities to effectively and efficiently galvanise support to initiate a rescue mission.

“Ihe Development Initiative was able to raise some resources through ourselves, well-wishers and friends both home and abroad. We raised about N300 million to do all these things.

“We rebuilt the main building, refurbished the general ward, and purchased new hospital beds with accessories, new maternity labour bed, high quality office chairs and table.

“We rebuilt staff quarters, built a fence with new rails and gate and solar powered borehole with full reticulation to all areas of the hospital.

“We also installed high capacity 10KVA solar power, established drainage systems, refurbished hospital ambulance and performed general landscaping with asphalted pavements,” Mr Ekoh said.

He said the group would set up a Hospital Endowment Fund where people can donate to sustain the hospital.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to distinguished members of the community, presentation of cash gifts to students of the community who excelled in their studies and others.

