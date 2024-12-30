The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied being part of a purported agreement by opposition leaders to work together for the 2027 elections.

Mr Kwankwaso said the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar told some northern religious and political leaders of an agreement involving him and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to take turns at the presidency from 2027.

In an interview with the Hausa Service of Radio France International (rfi), Mr Kwankwaso said it is unfortunate that people in their 80s are lying, describing such as the foundation of the problems of Nigeria.

“I was terrified about the information I got that the PDP are meeting clerics and other leaders and in their last meeting, which involved about 45 clerics, that we reached an agreement that Atiku (Abubakar) will serve one term, and myself will also serve one term and Peter Obi will serve two terms. This is a lie, I never took part in any agreement.

“I was deeply angered about the information. Elderly people aged 70 to 80 years will sit and lie, telling clerics and other leaders something that never happened.

“I am still alive and healthy, there is no way you can assemble over 40 people without me having two or three among them that will inform me of what transpired in the meeting. This is not good for personality to lie. In such incident, if a government is formed on the basis of lies, it’s like starting a foundation on a weak structure”, Mr Kwankwaso said.

He described the PDP as a dead party looking for people and political parties to form a government. “With this lies, we can’t believe such people that they can only serve one term in office if you entrust them with leadership”.

Mr Kwankwaso added that such lies and deceit were why he, Mr Obi, Nyeson Wike, and others left the PDP.

He said since leaving the PDP for the NNPP, he found peace of mind and distanced himself from a party that humiliated him and his supporters in their times of need.

When contacted, Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, said he had to listen to Mr Kwankwaso’s interview before considering a response.

