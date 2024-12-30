The Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, and a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, have expressed their condolences over the death of the 39th US President, Jimmy Carter.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, President Tinubu described Mr Carter as an example of selfless service.

He described Mr Carter as a leader who showed other world leaders the significant impact of commitment beyond the presidency.

The former US president died at age 100 as the longest-lived American president.

President Tinubu said that Mr Carter was a faithful and dedicated friend of Nigeria before his death.

“As a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and global statesman, President Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the causes of peace, democracy, and eradicating tropical diseases.

“His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits has left an indelible mark on the world,” the statement read.

Obasanjo too

In his reaction, former President Olusegun Obasanjo extended his sympathies to the government and people of the United States over Mr Carter’s death.

Speaking on the Arise TV morning show on Monday, he praised Mr Carter as a humble leader who dedicated himself to public service long after leaving office.

He said Mr Carter was an example that world leaders must strive to emulate.

He said authentic leadership extends beyond the corridors of power and is more about possessing a strong sense of responsibility to use experiences and connections gained in office to advance humanity.

Mr Obasanjo said the world is grappling with a severe “leadership deficit,” particularly in politics and across various sectors.

“Whether you spend two or ten years in office, you acquire certain experiences and build relationships that can be tapped into for the world’s good.

“He stayed active until he no longer had the strength, proving that leadership is a lifelong service to humanity,” he noted.

Carter’s death

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Carter’s death was confirmed on Sunday by the Carter Center.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the non-profit organisation, founded by the former president in 1980, wrote.

The centre said that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Carter’s visit to Nigeria

Highlighting his post-presidential initiatives, President Tinubu said that the former US president, through The Carter Center, impacted Nigeria by addressing diseases like Guinea worm and river blindness.

“President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States,” Mr Tinubu said.

“He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values. He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity.”

He also reflected on Mr Carter’s historic visit to Nigeria, which was pivotal in enhancing US-Africa relations, with Nigeria taking centre stage.

On 31 March 1978, Mr Carter became the first US president to pay a state visit to sub-Saharan Africa.

The former US president was known as a champion of international human rights both during and after his White House tenure. In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his lifetime dedication to that cause.

