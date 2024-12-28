As 2024 draws to a close, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) prepares for its final fixtures of the year, with Matchday 19 set to unfold this weekend and extend into the new week.

The league has transitioned seamlessly from the conclusion of the previous season to the start of a new campaign, and with this round of matches, the NPFL officially enters the second half of the season.

Rivers United and Remo Stars remain locked in a fierce battle for the top of the table, with both teams equal on points and only separated by goal difference.

Both sides are scheduled to play at their respective home grounds this weekend, and their performances will be crucial in maintaining their positions.

However, neither seems likely to falter, given their current form.

Enyimba, meanwhile, continues to endure a challenging season. Their winless run extended to eight matches after a solitary point against Plateau United in Jos, marking their longest streak without a victory in 20 years.

The People’s Elephant also have four outstanding matches due to their continental commitments, a situation that has impacted other clubs like Kano Pillars, Kwara United, and Nasarawa United.

Despite these disruptions, the league has maintained its momentum, with fans expected to flock to stadiums during the festive season to cheer on their teams.

Shooting Stars have emerged as one of the league’s standout teams, transforming their season with an impressive four-game winning streak.

This resurgence has seen the Oluyole Warriors rise dramatically from 15th to 3rd place on the table. They now look to extend their run to five consecutive victories this weekend when they host Kwara United in Ibadan.

League standings

Elsewhere, the league standings highlight contrasting fortunes. Remo Stars have been dominant at home, collecting 25 points, while Shooting Stars are not far behind with 23. Rivers United lead the pack in away performances, having amassed 11 points on the road. However, at the other end of the spectrum, teams like Lobi Stars, Akwa United, Nasarawa United, and Enyimba have struggled, with only five wins each so far this season. Overall, the league has delivered 344 goals across 177 matches, underscoring its competitive and entertaining nature.

Remo vs Akwa United

This weekend’s fixtures promise excitement, starting with Remo Stars hosting Akwa United at the Ikenne Township Stadium on Sunday.

The Sky Blue Stars are unbeaten at home this season, with their only dropped points coming in a draw against Rivers United.

Akwa United, on the other hand, have won just two of their last five games and are coming off a humiliating 4-0 loss to Ikorodu City during their last visit to the southwest.

Although Akwa have approached Kennedy Boboye to return as manager, his impact might not be felt until after the mid season break.

Rivers United vs Plateau United

Rivers United will also be in action, hosting Plateau United in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Pride of Rivers are determined to keep pace with Remo Stars at the top of the table.

Their last meeting with Plateau United in Port Harcourt ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory, and they will be confident of replicating that result against an opponent currently struggling for form on the road.

Other matches

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars will face Kwara United as they aim to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Oluyole Warriors have been formidable at home this season, and their recent form has made them one of the league’s most consistent teams.

However, Kwara United, sitting 12th on the table with 23 points, have shown they can be tough opponents, winning two of their last five games.

Despite this, history favours Shooting Stars, who have consistently dominated their clashes with Kwara United.

Another fixture to watch is the Southwestern derby between Ikorodu City and Sunshine Stars in Lagos.

Following fan encroachment during their last home match against Remo Stars, Ikorodu City will play this game behind closed doors.

This marks the first-ever league meeting between the two teams, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter. While the lack of fans might dampen the atmosphere, the stakes remain high, with Ikorodu City expected to tread cautiously after their recent disciplinary issues.

Managerial updates

In managerial developments, Akwa United have approached Kennedy Boboye for a return to the helm.

Boboye, who last managed the Promise Keepers in 2022, has endured a turbulent season, having taken on precarious roles at Heartland and Sunshine Stars before returning to Akwa for another possible stint.

