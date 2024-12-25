The police in Anambra State have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly threatened to abduct an unidentified person if the victim failed to pay N1.2 million as ransom.
The suspect, Chukwuma Obi, was said to have posed as a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) while asking the victim to pay the money into his bank account or be abducted.
IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.
The separatist group has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions, although it has repeatedly denied its involvement.
|
Arrest of the suspect
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Wednesday that operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu-Ukwu, arrested the suspect.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the arrest followed a report by the victim, who claimed that the suspect had been sending threatening messages to him.
Mr Obi, the arrested suspect, hails from Umuagu, Igboukwu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and is currently assisting the police in identifying and apprehending other members of the gang involved in the criminal activities,” Mr Ikenga stated.
The spokesperson recalled that the police in the state had earlier arrested a couple who allegedly threatened to abduct and kill people if they failed to pay ransom.
Commissioner speaks
Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has reiterated the police’s commitment to pursue the two cases to a “conclusive end” to ensure justice is served.
Mr Obono stressed that such efforts were vital in preventing further criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of residents.
The police chief urged residents of the state to report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police for immediate action.
