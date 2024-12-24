The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment and posting of six new police commissioners.

PSC Spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new commissioners and states deployed are Shettima Mohammed (Nasarawa State), Rabin Mohammed (Kaduna) and Adepoju Adewale (Rivers). Mohammed Azare (Akwa Ibom), Wilfred Afolabi (Ondo), and Joseph Eribo (Ekiti).

Mr Ani said the appointments and postings were a sequel to the promotions in the Force released by the commission last week.

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

PRESS RELEASE

PSC APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF SIX STATE COMMISSIONERS, ARGUNGU says appointment is a call to national service

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and posting of six new Commissioners of Police. The appointments and postings were sequel to the recent promotions in the Nigeria Police Force released by the Commission last week.

In the new appointments, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed was posted to Nasarawa state Command; Rabin Mohamned, now CP, Kaduna State Command and Adepoju Olugbenga Adewale posted to Rivers State Command.

Others are; Mohammed Baba Azare, now CP, Akwa Ibom State Command; Wilfred Olatokunbo Afolabi new CP Ondo State Command and Joseph Eribo, former CP, Akwa Ibom State now moved to Ekiti State as the new CP Ekiti State Command.

Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni said the new appointees should see their appointments as call to national service.

He implored them to be committed to Government’s drive to Stablize the nation and effectively ensure that our states are free of crime and criminality.

DIG Argungu said the Commission will continue to monitor their progress report and will encourage them to succeed in their new endeavours. He charged them to reciprocate Government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Tuesday, December 24th 2024.

