President Bola Tinubu has blamed organisers for the fatal stampedes that occurred during the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged in three Nigerian cities.

In the past week, fatal stampedes have occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Okija in Anambra State, and Abuja, the Nigerian capital while residents struggled to get groceries being shared by organisers.

Over 60 people, including children, died in incidents in the three states.

I see this as a “very grave error” on the part of the organisers, the Nigerian leader said on Monday during his first Presidential Media Chat.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

