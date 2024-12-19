The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of eight people including Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, following a fatal stampede at a children’s event.

Ms Silekunola was a key organiser of the event, which was a children’s Christmas party organised by WINGS (Women In Need of Guidance and Support), a foundation she established.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tragedy occurred on Wednesday at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a carnival meant to bring joy to children.

The police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, in an official statement, revealed that six other individuals were critically injured in the incident, BBC Pidgin News reports.

“Sequel to the stampede incident recorded on Wednesday, 18/12/2024, at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, venue of the family event organised by Wings Foundation and media partners Agidigbo FM, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that eight persons have since been arrested for their various involvements,” the statement read.

“So far, 35 minors have been confirmed dead, while six others are critically injured and undergoing various medical interventions. Residents are advised to remain calm, as heightened police patrols and visible security presence will continue to ensure public safety.”

Among those detained are Naomi Silekunola (31), Fasasi Abdulahi (56), the school principal, and other individuals identified as Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25). The police noted that the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police leading the investigation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Punch witness’s accounts revealed that over 5,000 children had gathered at the venue, far exceeding the expected capacity of 5,000 participants. The crowd reportedly surged to 7500 as attendees tried to gain entry, leading to a tragic stampede.

Medical update

The event, tagged “Children’s Fun Fair 2024,” was advertised as a free celebration promising exciting prizes, scholarships, and entertainment for children aged 0 to 13. Many have argued that the absence of sufficient crowd control and medical provisions contributed to the tragic outcome.

Confirming the scale of the tragedy, The Punch reports that Funmi Adetuyibi, a spokesperson for UCH Ibadan, stated that five children were brought to the hospital but were pronounced dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, victims were also admitted to other medical facilities, including Patnas Hospital, Western Hospital, and Ring Road State Hospital.

The report added that Agidigbo FM’s management, which partnered with Wings Foundation to promote the event, denied responsibility for organising the programme. In a statement signed by its Director of Programmes, Olayinka Abdulwahab, the station expressed shock and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The statement clarified, “Agidigbo FM is not the event organiser but one of the media outfits used to promote it. Upon receiving notice of the large crowd, we used all media strategies to sensitise the public and urge people to stop going to the venue.”

Condolence

In a statement signed by the palace spokesman, Moses Olafare, the Palace of the Ooni of Ife expressed sympathy for the families of the deceased, stating, “We share in the grief and pain that have engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them the fortitude to bear this trying time,” Channels Television reports.

The Ooni of Ife palace also showed solidarity with the ex-queen, noting her “genuine care for children, which she demonstrated through similar events during her time as queen.” However, he called for immediate measures to prevent such tragedies in the future, emphasising the need for “adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies.”

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, in a separate statement posted on X, announced that the state government had deployed security agents and medical personnel to restore order and attend to the injured.

“This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths. We have ensured no further deaths are recorded at this venue by deploying security agents to restore order. We also deployed medical personnel and ambulances to the venue. The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue. We are taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

“While investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody. I want to reassure people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable. Please remain calm as the security agencies investigate this unfortunate incident. Parents besiege hospitals as many children die in the Oyo Funfair stampede. Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

