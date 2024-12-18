The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oguduokwor Ward in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has expelled the suspended National Vice Chairperson of the party in the South-east, Ali Odefa from the party.

Mr Odefa was suspended from the party on 11 September 2024 by the ward executives of the party for alleged anti- party activities.

The Federal High Court, Abakaliki while ruling on suit NO: FHC/AI/CS/182/2024, on 29 November, affirmed Mr Odefa’s suspension.

Announcing the expulsion of Mr Odefa on Wednesday via a statement, the Acting Chairperson of the PDP in Oguduokwor, Onyeka Ovuta, stated that the expulsion of the erstwhile official followed the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary committee that affirmed the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against him.

The party announced that Mr Odefa by the virtue of his expulsion, “ceases to be a member of the party.”

Reacting, Mr Odefa laughed off the expulsion, stating that those who announced it were “frustrated charlatans”.

He said the expulsion cannot stand because “it did not take place in the ward but in Abuja”. He said those who made the announcement against him were not ward executives of the party.

“Let them come home come and announce it. Or is our ward now located in Abuja?”

