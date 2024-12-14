The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has restored power supply to Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State after 15 years in darkness.

The people commended the Bassey Otu administration for keeping his campaign promise of restoring the council’s power supply when elected.

Innocent Inaku, the PHEDC branch manager for Cross River North and Central, commended Governor Otu for the power restoration.

He said that the area was thrown into darkness for such a long period due to vandalism and obsolete power infrastructure.

“The whole of Bekwarra has been in darkness for more than a decade and the governor directed the state rural electrification agency to develop a plan action to reconnect and rehabilitate the power network in phases,” Mr Inaku explained.

Not complete restoration

According to the PHEDC official, Mr Inaku, power supply have not been restored to the entire council area, saying that this would be gradual.

“As part of the project’s first phase, six transformers have been provided in key locations across Bekwarra, including Ijibor, by the roadside, the Catholic Church, Ijibor

“Ugboro, St. Augustine Primary School, Ukpa, St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Upa, Afrike Community, Afrike, number one

“Two of the six transformers, those at the Catholic Church in Ijibo and Ugboro have already been energised, bringing electricity back to parts of the community.

“However, the work is not without its challenges. After such a long time without power, there are bound to be network issues as we energise the transformers.

“We are addressing these issues in phases to ensure long-term reliability.

“Another challenge is the lack of a local transmission station. We depend on the supply from Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, which makes the process slower.

“Despite these obstacles, the project is moving forward. Once the initial six transformers are fully operational, the next phase will extend supply to communities such as Anyekam, Ibiaragidi, Begam, and Abuchiche,” he stated.

Appreciation

Meanwhile, the Ada Bekwarra (traditional head) of the council area, Signor Omang, has described the governor as a God-send leader.

He said that restoration of power supply to the local government will help improve the economy of the area as well as quality of life.

“I want to particularly appreciate the governor for heeding our cry after I had led a delegation to his office in April to remind him of his campaign promise.

“Our major concern was light. We also discussed health centers, water problems, and rural roads, but we emphasised that our priority is light.

“Bekwarra was thrown into jubilation over this light issue. For several years, we have been in the dark. We know the importance of electricity; it impacts in the economy, especially for artisans.

“If you are a welder, a carpenter, or a tailor, you rely on electricity to operate your machines. Hairdressers also need light for their work. This restoration improves the local economy, particularly given the high costs of diesel and fuel,” he said.

Mr Omang highlighted the struggles faced by local businesses due to the lack of electricity.

He said, “Many people trained their children through these businesses, but the absence of light has forced so many out of business. Yet, in just a year and a half, Bekwarra now has light.

“This is a governor who truly cares about the people. Years ago, we were running from one official to another, even to the Minister of State for Power, but all our efforts were in vain. Now, we are finally having light.

“For many in Bekwarra, this restoration of power is more than just the return of electricity, it’s a sign of progress, a rekindling of hope,” he said.

(NAN)

