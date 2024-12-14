Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, said that effective role girl-child education is crucial to nation building, just as she urged government at all levels to invest adequately in enhancing qualitative education in the country.

She identified education as a powerful tool for driving change and fostering the development of any nation, stressing that every Nigerian woman and girl, irrespective of their background or status, should have access to education and the opportunities it provides.

Mrs Tinubu made this disclosure while inaugurating and handing over Alternative High School for Girls, in Osogbo, to the Osun State Government.

“No girl should be left behind”

While describing education as a transformative force, Mrs Tinubu underscored the need to ensure that “no girl is left behind, stressing that it is imperative to grant all women and girls, regardless of their circumstances, access to quality education.”

She said: “I appreciate and commend the commitment of our host, the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his amiable wife, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, for their role and efforts in approving the land upon which this school stands.”

Mrs Tinubu also expressed her gratitude to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for ensuring the timely completion of the school and bringing the vision to life.

She, however, explained that the Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo is one of six new schools to be established across the country by UBEC. Other schools are located in Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers states.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Already, we have about 44 other Alternative High Schools, mainly across the northern parts of Nigeria,” she added. “The Renewed Hope Initiative will continue to champion programmes that empower girls, women, and youth across the country, towards a better life for families, ” Mrs Tinubu added.

About school

Facilities in the school include a crèche for young mothers, a skills acquisition centre for vocational training, and modern classrooms to create a conducive learning environment.

She added that through these facilities, “we are not only giving these girls and women a second chance at formal education, but also equipping them with life skills to rebuild their confidence, independence, and potential to contribute meaningfully to society. Investing in women and girls’ education is investing in the future of our nation”.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mrs Tinubu encouraged them to embrace the opportunity with determination and focus, saying: “Your past does not define you. This is another chance, another opportunity, and you must believe in yourself and know there is light at the end of every tunnel.”

In his remark, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, commended the First Lady for her passion for the education of women and girls, and assured her of his administration’s support for educational development for all genders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

