The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has promised to protect the Igbo people of South-east Nigeria during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Igbo people of the South-east have a high population of Christians.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

‘Come home. We will protect you

The South-east has witnessed growing insecurity in recent years.

There are fears that the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations may be affected by the growing attacks in the region.

But in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the IPOB, Emma Powerful, asked Igbos to return home for the celebrations because the separatist group would protect them.

Mr Powerful said IPOB and its armed militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), would end insecurity in the southeast and ensure a hitch-free Christmas celebration in the region.

“We also encourage our people who wish to return home to enjoy the Christmas season as usual, with the assurance that ESN operatives will provide a peaceful atmosphere during the festive period,” he said.

The spokesperson urged Igbos to make efforts to ensure peace in the South-east.

‘Why there’s violence in south-east Nigeria’

Mr Powerful claimed that the Nigerian government provides security in other regions while sending security operatives to occupy the South-east to “subjugate” the people of the region.

“The Nigerian security forces presence in our region makes us to be vulnerable and creates more insecurity (in the South-east),” he said.

‘Relocate your investments to the south-east’

Mr Powerful said IPOB has called on Igbos in other regions to relocate their investments to the south-east to encourage more development for increased job opportunities for youths in the South-east.

“We are committed to making sure that the investments are secure. To this effect, IPOB cautions the criminals to stay off Alaigbo, particularly during this Christmas season.

“IPOB volunteers and ESN operatives are working hard to make Biafra Land uncomfortable and unworkable to both state-sponsored and common criminals,” he said.

‘Dismantle checkpoints’

Mr Powerful said IPOB has called for the dismantling of all security checkpoints in the southeast, accusing the security operatives of harassing, intimidating and extorting people of the region.

“The uncountable numbers of Police and military extortion checkpoints are frustrating motorists and all travellers.

“The ESN operatives will help to provide security across Biafran bushes and forests so that criminals will not use our bushes as a haven for their nefarious activities,” he stated.

The IPOB spokesperson stressed that South-east and South-south residents, which the group often refers to as Biafrans, should contact ESN operatives for assistance during security emergencies.

