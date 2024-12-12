The Nigerian government has called for collective action among West African nations to tackle the region’s persistent challenges.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, made this call on Wednesday at the 53rd Session of the Mediation and Security Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Abuja.

He said there is an urgent need to address the political instability, security threats, and economic hardships that afflict the region, forcing citizens into extreme poverty.

He informed the council that the session’s agenda underscored the pressing challenges confronting the ECOWAS region.

Among these challenges, he highlighted the political situation in member states, where issues such as transitions, electoral processes, and governance deficits require the body’s focused and collective efforts.

Mr Tuggar said member states must prioritise stability and peace by addressing political tension and insecurity with effective mediation and dialogue within their borders.

“We are at a critical moment, one that demands collective action, clear vision, and unwavering commitment. The challenges we face, including political instability, security threats, and economic hardship, require that we work together in solidarity. These issues do not respect borders; they affect us all equally,” he said.

Some ECOWAS countries face political instability with at least three of them – Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso – now led by putschists. The three have sought to pull out of ECOWAS despite being prevailed upon by the bloc not to do so.

On Wednesday, at a meeting with his German counterpart in Abuja, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said he and other ECOWAS leaders were using diplomatic efforts to ensure the return of the three countries to ECOWAS.

Implementing ECOWAS framework

Mr Tuggar also emphasised the need to boost trade, improve infrastructure, and promote sustainable development to enhance regional prosperity.

He said building strong institutions is a crucial step to handle emerging threats and crises effectively.

“Our will depends on our unity and determination to overcome these challenges. As leaders, we must rise to the occasion and deliver results that strengthen trust, foster prosperity, and guarantee peace for future generations,” he said.

He said ECOWAS governance frameworks have strengthened the region over the years while noting that these principles must be respected and implemented to achieve meaningful and lasting progress.

In his remark, the ECOWAS President, Omar Touray, said leaders must tackle the root causes of instability while fostering solutions that build trust and promote development.

He called for decisive action to restore order in conflict areas, emphasising that unity and cooperation are key to overcoming the region’s challenges.

He also highlighted the growing demand from citizens for stability and stressed that leaders must respond effectively to these calls.

“We cannot allow division, disorder, or inaction to undermine the progress we have fought so hard to achieve.

“We must remain resolute in addressing the root causes of instability and promoting solutions that build trust, foster development, and restore order where it is needed.

“Let us remember that leadership is not just about decision-making but about the impact we leave on future generations. Together, we can overcome challenges, strengthen cooperation, and ensure that the values of unity, peace, and progress remain at the forefront of our mission,” he said.

