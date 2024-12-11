The Police Command in Kano State says it has recovered counterfeit foreign currencies equivalent to billions of naira in its recent anti-crime operations.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Salman Garba, disclosed this while addressing a press conference at the command’s headquarters, Bompai, Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Garba, represented by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, gave the breakdown of the fake foreign currencies as $3,366,000 (about N5.4 billion) and CFA51,970,000 (about N130 million). He added that N1,443,000 counterfeits were also recovered during the operations.

“From November 25 to December 9 (two weeks), a total of 62 suspects were apprehended for major crimes, recovering from them stolen properties, hard drugs, dangerous weapons and different counterfeit currencies including Dollars and CFA,” he said.

He said the command also recovered three tricycles, eight motorcycles, 278 sheep, seven cattle, 10 Sim Cards, 15 ATM cards and 10 mobile phones, among other items from the suspects.

The commissioner said the command had adopted a multifaceted approach to crime-busting as a result of which the state had become safer and more secure for all.

“Businesses are thriving, residents are feeling safer in their homes, and the general sense of security and well-being has been greatly enhanced,” he said.

He confirmed the increase in people and vehicular movement as well as improved business activities and celebrations during this ember months, assuring that the command had made adequate security arrangements to ensure a safe environment for all activities to unfold smoothly.

