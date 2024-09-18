The police in Rivers State have busted a job racketeering syndicate that allegedly specialises in advertising non-existent employment vacancies to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatunji Disu, disclosed this at a news conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Mr Disu said that police operatives in Rivers successfully rescued 16 victims held by the gang during a raid on its hideout.

He said that the police uncovered the syndicate when officers from the Octopus Strike Force responded to a distress call from concerned residents who suspected a hostage situation.

“Police operatives acted swiftly and raided a compound in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area, arresting one Chukwudi Okoli, who had been posing as an employee of Ojoseansel International Global Limited.

“During the operation, one Amiye Joseph and 15 other victims, comprising 13 males and two females, were rescued and taken to the station.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the victims had paid between N650,000 and N850,000 to the fraudulent company,” Mr Disu said.

He further alleged that the company had “falsely promised the victims jobs in the oil and gas industry, with salaries purportedly paid in US dollars.

“The fraudsters operated by randomly selecting phone numbers and contacting potential victims, introducing them to fake job opportunities.

“They would then invite the victims to Port Harcourt for bogus interviews.

“Investigators further discovered that after extorting large sums of money, the victims were detained in a facility, where they were closely monitored,” Mr Disu said.

He further disclosed that the company also allegedly subjected its victims to training sessions in its hideouts.

Also, he alleged that the victims were taught how to deceive their friends into believing in fraudulent job offers, with the promise of earning 450 US dollars per week.

Mr Disu said that items recovered from the gang’s operational base included mobile phones, laptops, television sets, generators, industrial fans, and office furniture.

(NAN)

