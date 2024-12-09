The Electoral Commission of Ghana says it will announce the winner of Saturday’s presidential election by 4:30 p.m. local time, following agreements with political parties over some disputed constituencies.
Fred Tetteh, a deputy director at the EC, made this announcement on Monday at the National Collation Centre in Accra, Ghana.
Mr Tetteh stated that results from 15 out of 16 regions have been transmitted to the centre, with only the results from the Ashanti Region yet to be transmitted.
He noted that the EC would officially declare the results in compliance with the law, although the concession speech by Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has helped to ease tensions in the country.
The concession speech implies that John Mahama is the president-elect in waiting, with the EC’s confirmation now a mere formality.
Post-election crises in some pockets of constituencies in the Savannah, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions have caused delays in the collation process.
In the Savannah Region, the EC reached an agreement with three political parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Convention People’s Party (CPP)—to resolve the political impasse in the region.
The agreement allows the final decision on some of the disputed constituencies to be resolved by the EC.
As of the time of filing this report, the EC was making final arrangements to announce the eventual winner.
