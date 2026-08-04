The Abia State Government has disbursed ₦1.2 billion to support 81 vulnerable groups through life-saving medical interventions and other social protection programmes.

The state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, who disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, in Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said the disbursement was done between January and June 2026, as part of interventions implemented through the State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection.

He said it was also in line with the state government’s social protection framework aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable residents.

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According to him, the support covers life-saving medical interventions, housing assistance for persons with disabilities, emergency housing support for disaster victims and educational assistance for indigent students.

He said the ministry had continued to identify, assess and coordinate urgent medical and humanitarian support for vulnerable residents. At the same time, the present administration had consistently approved requests in line with its compassionate approach to governance.

The commissioner also said that routine monitoring and follow-up visits to beneficiaries had ensured the effective utilisation of government funds, resulting in the refund of ₦20.9 million to the state treasury.

SGBV cases

He further said that the Nchedo Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Aba had recorded 11 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) between July and August and provided comprehensive medical, psychosocial, legal and referral services to the victims.

He disclosed that six suspects had been arrested in connection with the cases, while four had already been prosecuted.

Mr Kanu added that the state had continued to record progress under the “Nigeria for Women” project, a World Bank-supported initiative aimed at improving women’s livelihoods and economic empowerment.

He revealed that Governor Alex Otti approved and paid the state’s counterpart funding of ₦450 million to facilitate the programme’s expansion.

“The project, which previously operated in Ohafia, Isiala Ngwa North and Obingwa local government areas, has been extended to Isiala Ngwa South, Ugwunagbo, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano and Ukwa West local government areas.

“The expansion is expected to increase the number of participating women affinity groups in the state from 3,000 to 6,000,” he said.

The commissioner urged women in the benefiting local government areas to register with the State Project Implementation Unit to take advantage of the programme.

On infrastructure, the commissioner said the state Ministry of Works had executed direct labour projects at 46 locations across the state.

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He said the desilting of drains and roads around IBB Way, Ahieke Road, Finbarrs Road, Road 8 and Obowo Street by Ibeku Road, all in Umuahia, had been completed to facilitate the free flow of floodwaters during the rainy season.

Mr Kanu further disclosed that 26 road projects were currently under contract across the state.

He noted that the ongoing rainy season had, however, slowed construction activities on some sites, expressing optimism that work would accelerate once weather conditions improved.

(NAN)

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