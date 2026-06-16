The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that 37 ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Tincan Island port in Lagos on Tuesday.

The NPA disclosed this on its Daily Shipping Position, adding that the vessels are expected from 16 June to 23 June.

It stated that 13 of the expected ships were carrying containers of different goods, while 24 ships contained frozen fish, bulk urea, petrol, condensate, bulk sugar, general cargo, aviation fuel, bulk wheat, diesel, and crude oil.

The agency noted that eight ships and tankers had arrived at the three ports, awaiting berthing with containers, general cargo, gasoline, aviation fuel, petrol, bulk fertiliser, diesel, and crude oil.

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It also stated that 19 ships are presently discharging bulk urea, containers, petrol, frozen fish, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, rug boat, containers and bulk gas at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Apapa and Tincan Island Port.

(NAN)