The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) welfare flight has airlifted a total of 332 military personnel in and out of the North-east theatre as part of routine troop rotation and welfare support.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Wednesday.

The report said the first welfare flight for June conveyed 174 personnel into the Operation Hadin Kai theatre, while 158 personnel were airlifted out.

It added that the movement, conducted using a chartered ValueJet aircraft, was completed without incident.

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According to the military, the welfare flight remains a critical initiative aimed at boosting troop morale and operational efficiency.

It said that a cumulative total of 33,097 personnel have so far been transported into and out of the theatre under the welfare flight programme.

The Chief of Army Staff welfare flight programme was introduced to improve troop welfare, morale and operational efficiency in active theatres, particularly in the North-East.

The initiative provides regular airlift support for personnel rotation into and out of operational areas, reducing stress associated with long-distance ground movement through high-risk routes.

It also ensures timely deployment and redeployment of troops while supporting command logistics across the theatre of operations.

Since its inception, the programme has moved tens of thousands of personnel, contributing to improved manpower management and sustained operational readiness.

Military authorities describe the programme as a key welfare and force sustainment mechanism within ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

(NAN)