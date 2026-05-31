A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said the alleged manipulation of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) primary election for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat highlights shortcomings within the party that must be addressed if it hopes to thrive as a credible opposition platform.

Mrs Ezekwesili maintained that any party presenting itself as an alternative to Nigerians must embody the values it advocates, including transparent and credible internal processes.

She stated this in a Facebook post while reacting to Aisha Yesufu’s failed senatorial bid and allegations that the party’s primary election was manipulated against her.

“It is therefore baffling that the NDC leadership failed to guarantee a transparent and credible internal process. Political parties are the gatekeepers of democracy. When they fail to practice democracy internally, that becomes a red flag, and I hope your party, NDC, takes the right turns necessary to reclaim that ground.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Nigerians yearning for a new political culture are watching, and parties that claim to champion democratic renewal must embody the values they proclaim,” she said.

Mrs Yesufu, an aspirant in the NDC’s senatorial primary, failed to secure the party’s ticket during the primary election conducted on Friday.

Another female aspirant, Amanda Pam, won the primary and was subsequently declared the party’s candidate for the FCT Senate seat in the 2027 election.

However, Mrs Yesufu alleged that the primary was manipulated against her, citing repeated postponements of the exercise and last-minute changes to the venue as evidence.

Despite the allegations, the activist turned politician said she would not file a petition, adding that she had chosen instead to learn from the experience.

Mrs Yesufu, an ally of the NDC’s sole presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, entered the Senate race in May after defecting from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC.

Alternative platform

In her post, Mrs Ezekwesili urged the activist not to be discouraged by the outcome but to learn from the experience.

She also called on Nigerians to prioritise competent leaders to strengthen democratic governance.

“The lesson here is bigger than you, Aisha. It is about whether Nigeria is ready to open political pathways for ethical, competent and capable citizens. Until that answer becomes “yes,” our democracy will continue to recycle mediocrity while excluding excellence.

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu alleges manipulation in NDC senate primary

“Aisha, I know you will always hold your head high. You may not have secured the ticket, but you have earned something far more enduring. You have earned the confidence and admiration of countless Nigerians who now better understand the cost of our broken political culture.

“Nigeria will yet be grateful that you chose not only to speak as a citizen, but to step forward and offer yourself for public service by running for the Senate. Your journey has only just begun. We are many that are cheering you on!. Blessings and hugs always.”