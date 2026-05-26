The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State has said it arrested a 63-year-old man allegedly involved in drug trafficking and recovered large quantities of substances suspected to be cannabis.

The police identified the suspect as Asuquo Etim, a resident of Etebi Village in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, operatives intercepted the suspect on Wednesday while acting on “credible intelligence” that illicit substances were being transported from a motor Park in Eket Local Government Area to Esit Eket Local Government Area.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police said a surveillance and stop-and-search team mobilised by the command arrested the suspect at about 9:30 a.m.

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“A thorough search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of two large bags containing substances strongly suspected to be Indian hemp,” the statement said.

Indian hemp is typically referred to as cannabis.

The police spokesperson added that preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered substances were allegedly handed to the suspect by a serving soldier for delivery and sale in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area.

The command said investigations had commenced to uncover other persons connected to the alleged drug trafficking network.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the crackdown on criminal activities across the state.

Mr Azare warned persons involved in drug trafficking and related crimes to desist or “face the full weight of the law.”

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how police in Akwa Ibom arrested suspects involved in narcotic-laced snacks production.