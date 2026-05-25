A state high court in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Monday sentenced a self-acclaimed native doctor, Akinyola Ogundale, to 31 years imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretences and fraudulent conversion.

Delivering judgement, Justice D.A. Onyefulu, found the defendant guilty of fraud and exploitation through spiritual and psychological intimidation.

The offence are contrary to the provisions of Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act and Section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 36, Laws of Anambra State, 1991.

The incident occurred in July 2024 when the now deceased victim, Juliet Onabe, met the defendant while travelling from Onitsha to Ondo for business purposes.

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The court heard that the defendant falsely presented himself as a native doctor capable of performing rituals to make the victim wealthy.

The prosecution established that Mr Ogundale, through threats, intimidation and spiritual manipulation, fraudulently obtained over N5 million from the woman and her relatives.

The prosecution presented evidence before the court, showing that the victim was repeatedly threatened with death if she failed to provide more money and was often heard pleading, “Akin, I will bring the money.”

The prosecution further proved that the deceased borrowed money from different persons due to the sustained pressure mounted by the defendant.

Two witnesses testified at the trial, while documentary evidence, including bank transfer records and statements, were tendered before the court.

The prosecution also tendered the defendant’s extra-judicial statement in which he admitted receiving money from the deceased under the guise of performing spiritual and ritual services.

The court further heard that the defendant compelled the deceased to transfer money from her bank and Opay accounts and also dispossessed her of cash meant for business purposes.

Midway into the trial, the defendant absconded after being granted bail.

However, the court continued proceedings in absentia in line with Section 177(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law following his refusal to appear in court.

Justice Onyefulu subsequently convicted the defendant after holding that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court sentenced Mr Ogundale to 21 years imprisonment on count one for obtaining by false pretence and 10 years imprisonment on count two for fraudulent conversion.

(NAN)