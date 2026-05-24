The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has commenced the rotation of personnel deployed in Operation Fansan Yannma, a joint task force in the North-west, and other operational theatres across the country as part of efforts to strengthen troops’ welfare, mental resilience, and combat effectiveness.

The exercise, according to a statement posted on NAF Facebook page, is designed to allow personnel who have completed their “tour of duty” to rest, recover from the pressures of prolonged combat operations, and reunite with their families before returning to active service.

In a statement, the air force said the rotation policy reflects the commitment of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sunday Aneke, to maintaining a highly motivated and combat-ready force while safeguarding the well-being of officers and airmen operating in difficult environments.

The NAF noted that sustained deployments in conflict zones often place enormous psychological and physical demands on troops, making periodic rotation necessary to preserve their fighting spirit and mental resilience.

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According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at preventing burnout and combat fatigue while boosting morale, professionalism, and operational focus among personnel engaged in counter-terrorism and other security operations nationwide.

The air force added that newly deployed personnel are expected to bring renewed energy and sustained combat effectiveness to ongoing operations aimed at protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Speaking on the importance of the exercise, Mr Aneke, an air marshal, said the welfare of personnel remains a top priority of his administration.

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“The strength of the Nigerian Air Force lies in the dedication, resilience, and professionalism of its personnel, and their welfare will continue to receive the utmost attention,” he was quoted as saying.

The military chief also commended troops for their sacrifices, courage, and commitment in the defence of the country, noting that their patriotism and service continue to earn the admiration of Nigerians.

He assured personnel that the NAF would continue to prioritise timely troop rotation, adequate rest, and comprehensive support systems to keep officers and airmen motivated and fully prepared for assigned missions.