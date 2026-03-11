The Nigerian Air Force says plans are underway to establish a Special Force Training Centre in Abia State to strengthen security operations in the South-east.

The Air Officer Commanding, Nigeria Air Force Ground Training Command, Enugu, Gabriel Kehinde, disclosed this during a visit to the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

Mr Kehinde, an air vice-marshal, requested an increase in the land allocated to the air force for its base at the proposed Abia Airport to accommodate the project.

He said that the proposed facility would serve as a centre for specialised jungle warfare and other training exercises.

He said that the 50 hectares of land earlier allocated to the organisation for its base at the airport was grossly inadequate for the scale of operations it intended to establish.

Mr Kehinde said, “First, is the request regarding the 50 hectares of land allocated to the Air Force at the airport. We respectfully request that it be increased to about 150 hectares.

“This request is necessary because the Chief of Air Staff is interested in establishing a Nigerian Air Force Special Forces Training Centre in Umuahia.

“The location near the airport is suitable for jungle warfare training and other exercises.

“Beyond simply establishing a base, we are considering building a much larger operational and training presence here, and that is why I took time to inspect all the facilities and land available.

“Secondly, we would appreciate the assistance of the relevant state ministries in processing the Certificate-of-Occupancy for the land allocated to the Air Force.”

Mr Kehinde said the project would significantly expand the Air Force’s presence in the Southeast region by establishing a larger operational and training facility in the state.

According to him, the Air Force Office, which is being built by the Abia State Government, informed his visit to the state to inspect the facilities.

He commended the Abia State Government for its support to security agencies and the military, pointing out that Abia stood out positively in the South-east, in terms of security.

“As the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command in Enugu, I receive daily security reports across the South-east states.

“Comparatively, Abia stands out, and this is clearly due to the proactive efforts of the state government and the strong support given to security agencies,” he said.

Mr Kehinde also said that he spent several hours inspecting facilities being prepared for the Air Force in the state, including office buildings and accommodation for officers and airmen.

He described the quality of the projects as impressive and expressed optimism that the facilities would soon be ready for handover and deployment of personnel.

He also said that the Chief of the Air Staff was interested in visiting the state to appreciate the government’s support for the Nigerian Air Force.

“The visit may take place when the Air Force facilities are completed,” he said.

Mr Kehinde reiterated that stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force and the Abia State Government would further enhance security in the state and the South-east.

Gov Otti’s remarks

Responding, Mr Otti commended the Nigerian Air Force for approving the establishment of an Air Force base in Abia.

He said that the base would be located at the proposed Abia Airport, currently under construction through a partnership between the state and federal governments.

He said that while the state was constructing the runway and perimeter fencing, the federal government would handle the airport terminal.

Mr Otti said he recently met with the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, to discuss ways to avoid delays in the project.

He said that the Abia State Government was currently ahead in the project, adding that “efforts are being made to ensure the federal government catches up”.

“We expect the runway to be ready very soon, and once the runway is operational, other components of the airport can follow gradually,” the governor said.

He said that the facilities being prepared for the Air Force in Umuahia would be ready for handover by the end of April.

He also said that he had already approved the furnishing of the office complex to ensure the facility was ready for use.

Otti said that the government would work with the Air Force to increase the land allocation at the airport to at least 100 hectares for the training centre.

He said that the Abia State Government had earlier acquired more than 1,000 hectares of land in the area, making it possible to accommodate the request.

The governor reiterated that security remained the government’s most important responsibility, saying that development could only thrive in a safe and secure environment.

He assured the Nigerian Air Force of his administration’s continued support in tackling crime and strengthening security in the state.

(NAN)