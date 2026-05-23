The US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has resigned.

The intelligence chief submitted her resignation on Friday and attributed the decision to the need to support her husband, Abraham Williams, who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

In a statement on Friday, Mrs Gabbard said his sickness makes it mandatory for her to step away from the “public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

“Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage, standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role,” she said.

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His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot, in good conscience, ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding, time-consuming position.

“I recognise there is still important work to be done. I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum,” she stated further.

Her resignation will take effect on the 30th of June.

Mrs Gabbard is the fourth Cabinet member to leave the Donald Trump administration.

Her departure comes after that of the Labour Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who left in April.

Mr Trump had also fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem just the month before.

Mrs Gabbard, who oversees America’s 18 spy agencies as the national director, had a rocky tenure. Although she is considered a loyal supporter of the president, particularly during his campaign, she has been largely sidelined by the White House on major security decisions since the start of the year.

Mrs Gabbard was usually not in the room when Mr Trump made major national security decisions and was widely viewed within the administration and by lawmakers in Congress as not a key member of the president’s team.

The New York Times reports that the intelligence director was sidelined from the decision-making process involving military operations in Iran and the Venezuelan military raid, which led to the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro. Rather, it was CIA Director John Ratcliffe who played the relevant role in these cases.

Mr Trump, last year, dismissed Mrs Gabbard’s claim that Iran was not seeking to build a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having a weapon,: he said. Since February, he has continuously cited Iran’s alleged nuclear intentions as a reason for the US war with Iran.

Unlike Mr Trump and his influential advisers, who pursue an aggressive foreign policy, Mrs Gabbard was an advocate for restraints, aligning more with Vice President JD Vance. Mrs Gabbard, however, saw the agency’s staff reduced by 50 per cent, based on Mr Trump’s mandate.

Mrs Gabbard also had a strained relationship with the CIA, which according to The Times, disappointed Mr Trump.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump disclosed that the principal deputy director, Aaron Lukas, will step in as acting director.

“Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

“She, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her,” he wrote.