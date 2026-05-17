The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Saturday conducted affirmation exercises for aspirants in 10 of the state’s 11 House of Representatives constituencies.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto, state APC chairman, Haruna Adiya, said only Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency would hold a competitive election between two aspirants.

Mr Adiya said the remaining constituencies adopted the affirmation system, adding that the party ensured equal opportunity for all members interested in contesting elective positions.

He stated that all arrangements were in place for a peaceful and hitch-free exercise across the state.

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“Adequate security measures have been provided, especially in areas facing security challenges in the eastern part of the state,” he said.

After his affirmation in the Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency, the incumbent lawmaker, Bala Hassan, thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him.

Mr Hassan pledged to continue executing developmental projects for the constituency and commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Senator Aliyu Wamakko for their guidance and support.

Faruk Wurno, Chairman of the Election/Affirmation Committee for Sokoto North/Sokoto South, said the exercise followed the APC constitution.

He praised the peaceful conduct of members and expressed confidence that the people’s wishes would prevail.

(NAN)