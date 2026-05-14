The police in Awka on Thursday charged two nursing mothers before the Children Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, over alleged assault.

The defendants are Chidinma Aguguo and Jennifer Ikem, both residents of 24, Gabriel St., Idabor, Umueri Community in Otuocha.

The duo are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy and assaulting a girl with canes in a viral video circulating online.

However, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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The prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on 4 May at Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area.

They were alleged to have committed the offence, alongside others now at large, by willfully assaulting one Udealor Onyinyechi and inflicting visible injuries on her with a cane.

Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, alleged that the defendants were subsequently identified and arrested by the police, after the video circulated widely on social media.

The offences contravene the provisions of section 4 (1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Law of Anambra State, 2017.

It also contravenes the provisions of sections 258 and 495(a) of the Criminal Law of Anambra State, 1991 as Amended.

Defence counsel, S. O. Iwuoba, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, noting that they were first-time offenders and nursing mothers with infants.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie consequently granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Mrs Onochie adjourned the case until 17 June for hearing.

(NAN)