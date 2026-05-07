President Bola Tinubu has appointed Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko as a Non-Executive Director to represent Lagos State on the Board of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NGX), under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Mrs Ogbara-Banjoko replaces Mrs Bamidele Hussein.

President Tinubu had earlier in April this year constituted the board of the Exchange with Dalhatu Abubakar as the Chairman, along with other non-Executive Directors.

The President expects the new appointee to bring her wealth of experience and professionalism to bear in strengthening the exchange’s operations and supporting the Federal Government’s drive to deepen commodity trading, market access for farmers and investors, and stimulate economic growth.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 7, 2026 ‎