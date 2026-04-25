The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Abia State Government to commence the second phase of the rehabilitation of its Permanent Orientation Camp in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Yunusa Tanimu, made the appeal on Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A,’ Stream 2 Orientation Course for corps members deployed in the state.

Mr Tanimu reminded Governor Alex Otti of the pledge he made at a previous NYSC ceremony to upgrade facilities at the camp.

He said that the camp clinic also required upgrading and modern equipment to meet the health needs of the growing number of corps members and camp officials.

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“A safer and more conducive camp will greatly enhance the quality of the orientation course and the overall productivity of the scheme in the state,” Mr Tanimu said.

He further said that the scheme urgently needed a functional ambulance.

According to him, the ambulance procured by the National Directorate Headquarters of the scheme over 10 years ago has broken down.

He thanked Governor Otti for supporting NYSC in the state, particularly the ongoing efforts to improve camp facilities and other prompt interventions.

In his remark, Mr Otti promised that his administration would continue to support the scheme to effectively cater for the wellbeing of every corps member posted to Abia.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Jane Maxwell-Igwe, said that retrofitting and providing basic infrastructure in the camp were among his earliest undertakings on assumption of office.

“We have commissioned multiple human capital development programmes targeted at supporting our young community of dreamers in different fields, with particular interest in ICT competencies, entrepreneurship, and agriculture.

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“Where possible, I urge you to take advantage of these opportunities and acquire new skills as you prepare for life after NYSC,” Mr Otti said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, represented by Justice Collington Okoroafor, administered the oath of allegiance to the 1,743 corps members.