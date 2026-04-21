Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare is set for an uncertain future as Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially been relegated from the Premier League following a dismal 2025/26 campaign.

Wolves’ fate was sealed on Monday night after West Ham United’s draw with Crystal Palace confirmed they could no longer escape the drop, leaving them 16 points adrift of safety with five matches remaining.

The relegation ends an eight-year stay in the top flight for Wolves, who once thrived under former manager Nuno Espírito Santo, reaching European competition and establishing themselves as a competitive Premier League side.

This season, however, has been marked by poor results and instability. Wolves have won just three of their 33 league matches, a run that left them rooted to the bottom of the table. Managerial changes, including the dismissal of Vítor Pereira and the appointment of Rob Edwards in November, failed to halt the decline.

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Arokodare featured in 28 league matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist, but his contributions were not enough to rescue the club from relegation.

Off the pitch, the striker’s situation has also come under scrutiny. Reports indicate that Arokodare is expected to leave Wolves this summer following a dressing room bust-up with teammate Mateus Mane after a heavy defeat to West Ham earlier this month.

The incident reportedly occurred after Wolves’ 4–0 loss at the London Stadium on 10 April, a result that further accelerated their slide towards relegation. Arokodare, who featured briefly in that match, was said to have been the sole aggressor in the altercation.

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He was subsequently an unused substitute in the team’s 3–0 defeat to Leeds United, further fuelling speculation about his future at the club despite having four years left on his contract following his £23 million move from Genk last summer.

Wolves’ struggles have been attributed to a combination of poor recruitment decisions and inconsistent performances in recent seasons, which have gradually eroded the progress achieved in earlier years.

With relegation now confirmed, the focus shifts to rebuilding ahead of life in the Championship.

For Arokodare, the coming months could prove decisive, with a potential summer exit looming as he looks to revive his career away from Molineux.