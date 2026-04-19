Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman was on target, but Atlético Madrid fell short in the Copa del Rey final, losing 4–3 on penalties to Real Sociedad after a 2–2 draw at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Atlético had to come from behind twice in a pulsating contest.

After Lookman’s equaliser cancelled their early lead, Sociedad restored their advantage just before half-time when Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to make it 2–1.

Diego Simeone’s side responded late on, with Julián Álvarez equalising in the 83rd minute after intelligently finding space and firing home a powerful left-footed effort. Atlético almost completed the turnaround moments later, but Álex Baena missed an open goal from close range.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Extra time opened up as both teams tired, creating chances at either end. Álvarez came closest to finding a winner when he struck the crossbar, but neither side could break the deadlock, sending the final to penalties.

Penalty kicks

The shootout proved decisive. Both teams missed their opening kicks, but Atlético’s hopes faded when Alexander Sørloth and Álvarez had their penalties saved by Sociedad goalkeeper Marrero. Pablo Marín then converted the decisive spot-kick to secure the trophy for Sociedad.

Outstanding Lookman

Despite the defeat, Lookman’s performance stood out. The forward had earlier scored Atlético’s first equaliser, becoming only the second Nigerian to score in a Copa del Rey final after Finidi George in 1997.

Since his reported €35 million move in February, Lookman has emerged as a decisive figure for Atlético, delivering key contributions across competitions, including goals in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, as well as multiple involvements in the club’s Copa del Rey run.

The result extends Atlético’s poor form, with six defeats in their last seven matches in all competitions. While they had been unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Sociedad, La Real’s strong record in this competition continued, with four wins in their last five Copa del Rey encounters against Atlético.

Attention now turns to Atlético’s UEFA Champions League semi-final against Arsenal, with this defeat likely to raise concerns about their momentum.