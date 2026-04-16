The World Athletics has rejected an application by Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili to change her sporting nationality to Turkey, effectively ending a months-long uncertainty over her international future.

The decision, communicated to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), was announced in a statement issued on Thursday, with the federation confirming that the 23-year-old remains eligible to compete for Nigeria.

The ruling followed a review of Ofili’s request alongside 10 other applications submitted by the Turkish athletics authorities, reportedly part of a broader recruitment drive ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

According to the AFN, World Athletics declined the request on the grounds that it formed part of a system that could undermine the integrity of global athletics. The governing body raised concerns that such transfers—especially when driven by financial incentives—risk discouraging countries from developing local talent and could lead to the displacement of homegrown athletes.

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Despite acknowledging Ofili’s individual circumstances, including her participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the review panel concluded that granting the switch would compromise key principles guiding international eligibility.

With the rejection, Ofili cannot represent Turkey in international competitions and will continue her career under the Nigerian flag.

AFN calls for unity

In its reaction, the AFN struck a conciliatory tone, announcing that it has formally welcomed the athlete back into its fold while calling for renewed support from stakeholders.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa said the priority should now be to create an enabling environment for the sprinter to thrive, urging officials, fans, and the athletics community to rally around her.

“What she needs most at this time is love, support, encouragement and more love,” Mr Okowa said.

The federation added that Ofili’s return offers an opportunity to rebuild trust and strengthen relations with athletes, especially as Nigeria prepares for upcoming international competitions.

Background to the dispute

Ofili’s attempted switch to Turkey followed reported frustrations with the Nigerian athletics system, stemming from administrative lapses that affected her career.

She was among several Nigerian athletes who missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to failures to meet mandatory anti-doping requirements—a development that drew global criticism.

Years after, she was excluded from the 100 metres event at the Paris Olympics due to what she described as another administrative oversight, despite competing in the 200 metres final where she finished sixth.

Although a committee was set up to investigate the Paris incident, recommendations—including compensation and a formal apology to the athlete—were reportedly not fully implemented, further deepening tensions.

Under World Athletics rules, athletes seeking to switch nationality after representing a country at major competitions are subject to a mandatory waiting period, typically three years. Exceptions may be granted in rare cases involving compelling personal or institutional circumstances, but such waivers remain uncommon.

For Nigeria, the outcome represents a temporary reprieve in the face of a long-standing trend of athlete migration. Over the years, several top Nigerian athletes have switched allegiance to other countries, often citing poor administration and lack of support. In some cases, the concerns raised by the athletes are valid.