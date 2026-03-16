Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria has marked its 16th anniversary with a renewed call for active citizen participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, its Executive Director, Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, reflected on the organisation’s 16-year history, spotlighting the impact of its initiatives on communities and governance.

She cited projects such as the #OfficeOfTheCitizen HelpDesk in Nasarawa State, which improved access to clean water, and the shineyoureye.org platform, which allows Nigerians to engage elected representatives on governance issues.

“Sixteen years is long enough to lose faith, but the citizens who kept showing up remind us why EiE must keep showing up too,” Mrs Nnamdi-Udeh said, noting the political awareness of young Nigerians despite low engagement in formal processes.

She also acknowledged the role of EiE’s founding Executive Director, Opeyemi Adamolekun, stressing continuity in leadership and institutional development.

“EiE’s impact today stands on the shoulders of those who built it before us. Democracy is a relay; one generation builds the foundation, and the next carries the baton forward,” she said.

Below is the full statement:

Enough is Enough Nigeria Marks 16 Years with Renewed Call for Citizen Engagement Ahead of 2027 Elections

“The Nigerian citizen is not apathetic. They are watching, and when given a reason to believe, they still show up. That is what 16 years of EiE has taught us,” Executive Director, EiE Nigeria Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh.

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria today marks its 16th anniversary, renewing its call for active citizen engagement as Nigeria approaches a critical period ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a video address released today, Executive Director Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh reflected on EiE’s sixteen-year journey, acknowledging the pressures facing civil society while reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to building a more accountable Nigeria.

Reflecting on sixteen years of civic advocacy, she highlighted the tangible impact of civic advocacy, citing wins in communities in Nasarawa, where citizens gained access to clean water through EiE’s #OfficeOfTheCitizen HelpDesk initiative, and young Nigerians nationwide, who have engaged their elected representatives through the shineyoureye.org platform to resolve governance issues.

At the same time, she acknowledged current operational pressures and a generation of young Nigerians who remain politically aware but increasingly disengaged from formal governance processes.

“Sixteen years is long enough to lose faith,” she said, “but the citizens who kept showing up remind us why EiE must keep showing up too.”

Acknowledging the 15-year leadership of the founding Executive Director, Opeyemi Adamolekun, Nnamdi-Udeh emphasised institutional continuity.

“EiE’s impact today stands on the shoulders of those who built it before us. Democracy is a relay; one generation builds the foundation, and the next carries the baton forward.”

Describing 2026 as EiE’s “Bridge Year,” Ufuoma explained that it is a deliberate period of consolidation ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

This year, EiE is deepening civic infrastructure through the #OfficeOfTheCitizen HelpDesk network at the local government level, sustaining citizen engagement and education programs that equip Nigerians with knowledge and motivation to participate in governance, strengthening democratic access and accountability through shineyoureye.org, and leveraging creativity, innovation and technology to mobilise women and young Nigerians ahead of the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

As part of its anniversary, EiE will release One Voice, Many Echoes, a short film tracing three eras of citizen-led civic action in Nigeria – 1993, 2010, and 2020, and the threads that connect them. First screened privately at EiE’s 15th anniversary event, where it received strong acclaim, the film will be available to the public later this month.

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EiE’s 16th anniversary is not just another milestone; it is a recommitment to holding leaders accountable, building civic infrastructure at the grassroots, and ensuring that come 2027, Nigeria’s women and youth are more informed and engaged than ever before.

“Our mission is bigger than any individual”, she stated. And so, we call on individuals and organisations to support this work by joining EiE’s Enablers Network to fund and sustain citizen-led change.

“Nigerians will save Nigeria, but we must build the capacity to do so together. Enough thinking. Enough Talking. It’s time to build”, Nnamdi-Udeh concluded.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

The video address can be watched on EiE’s social media pages on X, Facebook, Instagram & TikTok, with the public release of One Voice, Many Echoes coming later this month on YouTube.